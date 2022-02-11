Timberview High School shooting suspect indicted on multiple charges

article

The 18-year-old accused of opening fire inside Timberview High School last October, injuring four people, has been indicted on charges related to the shooting.

Timothy George Simpkins was indicted on three charges of attempted murder, three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place

Four people were hurt in the shooting, including two teachers and two students. Selby was critically injured but survived. Another student was grazed by a bullet and a teacher was shot. A second teacher, who was pregnant, was injured in chaos following the shooting.

Police said 15-year-old Zaccheus Selby and Simpkins got into a physical fight in a classroom. Others tried to break up the fight, then Simpkins pulled a handgun out of his backpack and shot Selby multiple times.

Simpkins’ family claims the Mansfield ISD senior was being bullied. Police said they were investigating these claims, but the Arlington police chief said he does not believe bullying played any role in the shooting.

Simpkins bonded out of jail just days after the shooting, but court records show he was arrested in December for a bond violation after he reportedly failed a drug - alcohol test.

