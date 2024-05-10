Northern lights could be visible in Texas due to severe solar storm

2024 could be the year of the celestial phenomena in North Texas. We've already seen a total solar eclipse, now we could see the aurora borealis.

A geomagnetic storm is raising the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning, even as far south as Dallas-Fort Worth.

NOAA upgraded a geomagnetic solar storm watch from a level 3 ("moderate") to a level 4 ("severe") on Thursday as several solar flares hurtle toward Earth and are expected to combine. That could grace the northern tier skies with brilliant auroras but also trigger GPS problems, hamper satellite communication, and cause blackouts of high-frequency radio.

"Watches at this level are very rare," NOAA stated in the watch . "This is an unusual event."

This is the first "severe" Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued since January 2005.

Where in Texas can you view the northern lights?

Northern lights (aurora borealis) animate the night sky on September 8, 2022 in Bettles, Alaska. The village serves as a gateway for flights to Gates of the Arctic National Park and Reserve. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images))

There is a low chance of visibility in DFW, but hey, it is a chance!

The aurora could be visible low on the horizon to the north.

It could even be seen as far south as Austin.

The Texas Panhandle would be the best for viewing with the naked eye.

Getting away from city lights will be helpful if you are looking to see it from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Clouds could be an issue as well, though tonight's skies are only partly cloudy.

At best, we will only be able to see part of those auroras.

Featured article

Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend.

When is the best time to see the Northern Lights?

The best time to view the aurora is typically between midnight and 3 a.m., when the sky is the darkest.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite captured the eruption from the sun that occurred around 2 p.m. EDT on May 9, 2024. Credit: NOAA

For most people, a Geomagnetic Storm Watch is not something to be concerned about. The watches help government agencies, power providers, telecommunication companies and satellite operators prepare to protect systems impacted by space weather.

Geomagnetic storms can produce stronger aurora borealis lights or Northern Lights, which normally occur at the poles, but space weather can cause the lights to expand into the northern edge of the U.S.

Geomagnetic storms could become more frequent over the next year as the sun begins to move into the solar maximum phase of its 11-year cycle .

A solar cycle is a sequence the sun’s magnetic field goes through every 11 years, where the field flips.

The source of this geomagnetic storm is a large, complex sunspot cluster that is 16 times the diameter of the Earth.

Featured article

An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003 took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

The most intense solar storm in recorded history, in 1859, prompted auroras in central America and possibly even Hawaii.

Will the geomagnetic storm affect the power grid?

ERCOT, the operator of the Texas power grid, says they do not expect any grid reliability concerns during the sotrm. ERCOT says they will continue to monitor the conditions and, if needed, make updates to keep the public informed.

FOX Weather, FOX 13 Seattle and the Associated Press contributed to this report.