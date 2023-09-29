Pink reschedules North Texas show due to sickness

Popstar Pink called off her Arlington show just hours before she was supposed to go on stage.

The singer's show for her Summer Carnival Tour was scheduled for Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Pink posted on social media that she came down with a bad sinus infection and that a doctor advised her to cancel the show.

"I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show," the singer said in a statement.

The show will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 26.

All tickets for the show will be honored on the new date.