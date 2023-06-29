Husband of Plano woman found dead in Lake Lewisville arrested, police say

A Plano man was arrested just days after his wife was found dead in Lake Lewisville.

32-year-old Sarah Dudley was reported missing on Saturday, June 24.

Her body was found along the shore of the lake near a camping area in Hidden Cove Park in The Colony on Monday.

Her husband, 37-year-old Karlton Dudley, was arrested Wednesday for abuse of a corpse without legal authority, Plano Police say.

Karlton Dudley (Source: Collin County Jail)

He was also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

Sarah Dudley's cause of death is still undetermined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The death is under investigation by the Plano Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Colony Police Department.

Karlton Dudley is currently in the Collin County Jail where he is being held on $560,000 bond.