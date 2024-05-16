3 charged with murder in Fort Worth prom after-party shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Fort Worth after-prom party that killed one person and injured two others.

19-year-old Kailis Williams and 18-year-old Tahv'yown Williams were taken to the Fort Worth Jail and charged with murder on Wednesday. 17-year-old Jerome Gray was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.

Daniel Olalde Moreno, 19, was killed in the shooting following the Arlington Heights High School prom.

Two others were injured.

The party spilled out onto Singleleaf Lane in the early hours of the morning.

Neighbors heard gunshots from the crowded street.

By the time police arrived at the scene, none of the victims were in the area.