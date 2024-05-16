Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has reached an agreement to stay with the city.

Sources tell FOX 4 that cities, including Houston and Austin, have reached out to Chief Garcia about their open police chief roles.

The plan announced on Thursday afternoon will keep Garcia in Dallas through at least mid-2027.

The agreement includes a retention bonus for Garcia. Starting in November 2024, he will get a $10,000 bonus every six months. Garcia's $306,440.40 base salary will remain the same.

The plan also says that if he is terminated within the next three years, Chief Garcia will still receive a year's salary. The severance pay will not be given if he voluntarily resigns, is terminated for work performance, or if he is "convicted of an offense of moral turpitude or a felony criminal act."

Garcia also agreed to help the city with the selection of a new police chief when that time comes.

"This was complicated, but we got it done," said Interim Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert in a statement. "If this was NFL Football, we were able to keep Chief Garcia on the Dallas Team; he’s the right quarterback to lead our police department. We certainly didn’t want to lose him to free agency."

"To live and work in Dallas is to love Dallas," Garcia said in a statement. "This is the right place to complete my service, and I know your police officers are honored to serve Dallas residents. We will keep doing our jobs with excellence and results."

Garcia is in high demand after a drop in violent crime since taking the job in 2021.

The numbers in Dallas are down 18% overall compared with last year.

Murder is down by 26% and aggravated assaults by 23%.

"Dallas is fortunate to have such a capable and committed police chief at the helm of our police department," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a statement. "His leadership and data-driven strategies have led to record decreases in violent crime and have fostered trust throughout the Dallas community."

Last week, a coalition of several police associations urged the Dallas City Council to create incentives for Garcia to stay put.