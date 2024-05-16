2024 ACM Awards: Nominees, performers and how to watch

The eyes of the country music world will be on Frisco on Thursday night.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at the Ford Center at The Star.

Reba McEntire will host the event.

2024 ACM Awards Nominations

Luke Combs leads all performers in nominations with eight, including both male artist of the year and entertainer of the year.

Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen each were nominated six times.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are tied with five.

Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll have four nominations.

2024 ACM Awards Performances

The night will feature several performances as well, with Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and even North Texas-raised Post Malone taking the stage.

You can also expect to see a few collaborations, including Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne.

Reba is also expected to perform.

Toby Keith Tribute

File: Toby Keith performs on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images)

Jason Aldean will perform a tribute to Toby Keith who died of stomach cancer earlier this year.

"I was lucky enough to share the stage with Toby in Oklahoma this last year, and it means a lot to be able to honor him and properly celebrate his iconic career and legacy," said Aldean in a statement.

Keith won 14 ACM Awards in his career, including entertainer of the year twice.

How To Watch the ACM Awards

The awards show will be streaming on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live. The show starts at 7 p.m. central. You can watch the red carpet feed starting at 6 p.m.

2024 ACM Nominations - Full List

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley Mcbryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Higher , Chris Stapleton

Leather , Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

"Burn It Down," Parker Mccollum

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

"The Painter," Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

"Can’t Break Up Now," Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

"Different ‘round Here," Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made A Bar," Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me," Jelly Roll (With Lainey Wilson)

The Associated Press contributed to this report