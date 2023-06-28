Body found in Lake Lewisville identified as missing Plano woman

Police are investigating what happened to a woman who was found dead in Lake Lewisville.

The body found in the lake on Monday has been identified as a missing Plano woman.

32-year-old Sarah Dudley from was reported missing on Saturday, June 24. She was last seen in the 7000 block of Bishop Road.

People spotted the body near a camping area in Hidden Cove park just after 7 p.m. on Monday night in The Colony.

Dudley's cause of death is currently undetermined by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The death is under investigation by the Plano Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Colony Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.