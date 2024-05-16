3-year-old injured in Fort Worth drive-by released from hospital

article

Church members came together on Thursday to support the young victims of a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Six people were injured in a shooting outside the Mirimar Apartments in west Fort Worth on May 1.

One of the victims, 3-year-old Me'Chelle Kinney, was released from the hospital on Thursday morning after spending 16 days in the hospital.

Her 6-year-old brother was also shot.

"It came in right side under her armpit came out lower right about the hip," said Dontee Kinney, the children's father. "She lost her right kidney, and it went through her liver."

Victims and their families came together at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church to talk about their recovery and ask the community for help.

"We are going to walk with these families and the community through this tragedy and through the trauma that they are experiencing," said Pastor Kyev Tatum with New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

Among the victims is 19-year-old Tanzania Day.

She was shot in the leg and currently needs crutches to walk.

She was too distraught to talk about the shooting.

"Just traumatizing," said Day.

"Tanzania came to stay with us after this happened. She wakes up screaming, hollering crying," said Janiell Gray, Day's aunt.

There were more than a dozen people outside. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be a Red Kia Soul driving by.

It's difficult to see, but it appears someone is firing from a back window.

A front window is also rolled down.

Several of those bullets also went inside some of the apartments, narrowly missing this 9-year-old boy who was sitting on the sofa.

Victim families say they now live in fear.

"They don't go outside, none of these kids go outside. Some of the families aren't even coming back from the community because of the gun violence," said Marquita Devereux, whose son was grazed by a bullet.

As the criminal investigation continues, church members have organized "Operation Be a Blessing" providing food and aid to the families.

"I'm just thankful. Thankful that my kids are still here," said Druscilla Rodriguez, whose daughter and son were shot.

Church members will be back at the complex next Wednesday at 1 p.m. to hand out food and supplies.

Police are still looking for leads on who was in that red car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fort Worth Police.