Dead woman found in Lake Lewisville

A body was discovered in Lake Lewisville on Monday evening.

The Colony PD was called to the east side of the lake near a camping area in Hidden Cove park just after 7 p.m.



People in the area noticed a woman's body near the shoreline.

The body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office to learn more about the death and identify the victim.

The Colony Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.