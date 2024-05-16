Tarrant County jailer fired following inmate's death, lawyers say

A Tarrant County jailer has been fired after an inmate died during a jailhouse incident, according to the lawyers representing the jailer.

31-year-old Anthony Ray Johnson died on April 21 while he was in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.

A news release after Anthony’s death stated that he refused to leave his cell during a routine check for contraband. A physical altercation with jailers ensued, and he was pepper sprayed.

The sheriff’s office says Anthony experienced a medical emergency after he was pepper sprayed, and despite life-saving efforts by jail personnel, he died.

"The sheriff did not provide a reason for the termination, but we disagree," said a spokesperson from the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, who are representing the jailer.

"We feel that the sheriff’s actions are premature as the medical examiner’s’ report has not been released and we don’t know the cause of death. The sheriff’s actions appear to be a response to the heightened public interest in this case," they continued.

CLEAT says they plan to appeal the firing.

Johnson is the fifth inmate to die at the Tarrant County jail this year.

Family members say he suffered from mental health issues, but his mother says he sounded well and stable during a phone call hours before his death.

Johnson was arrested in Saginaw after he was seen with a knife behaving erratically at an intersection. The sheriff’s office says he was booked for drug possession and evading arrest.

Johnson's family held a news conference on Wednesday calling for video of the incident to be released.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. You will be able to watch on this page and FOX LOCAL.