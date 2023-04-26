Amelia Jones will be joining the FOX 4 News team as a reporter on May 8.

---

I always say my passion for journalism found me. I did not grow up dreaming of becoming News Reporter, but I always knew I wanted to do something to help people.

My passion first found me when I attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On my first day, I sat in the Journalism 101 class and listened intently as my professor described how journalists have the power to make a difference in people’s lives. That was all I needed to hear. I declared a journalism major the second week of classes, auditioned for Marquette Television shortly thereafter, and I never looked back.

After graduation, I started my career as a journalist in Madison, Wisconsin,as the Morning Reporter for NBC15. During my time there, I covered historic flooding across the central part of the state, contentious elections, and protests at the State Capitol after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. While in Madison, I received a Wisconsin Broadcasters Association award for ‘Best Live On-Scene Reporting’.

The skills I developed in Madison prepared me for my next career step. I joined FOX6 in Milwaukee as the WakeUp Reporter and a fill-in Anchor. I was so excited to come back to Milwaukee because I had interned for the station in college. During my time there, I covered stories that gained national attention including Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks NBA World Championship. One of the stories I am most proud - is my ride along with Milwaukee Police for a special report on the city’s increase in crime. While at FOX6, I received my second Wisconsin Broadcasters Association award for ‘Best Live On-Scene Reporting.’

I greatly enjoyed my time in Wisconsin, but there was one thing missing -- my family. While I grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, my roots are southern. Growing up, family vacations were traveling down I-35 to visit family in Oklahoma and Texas. I learned quickly that Saturdays in the fall were for Sooner football, and Sundays were for cheering on the Cowboys. And, with my Grandpa being a former TCU football player, I cheer on the Horned Frogs too!

When the opportunity came to join the FOX4 News team, I could not have been more excited to finally get back to my roots and give back to a community that has given my family so much.

I love checking out new restaurants and I cannot wait to spend more time outdoors running and riding my bike! Send me a story idea or restaurant recommendation, amelia.jones@fox.com.