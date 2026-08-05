McKinney city leaders vote 7-0 to approve controversial mosque development

The Brief The City Council voted 7-0 late Tuesday to approve plans for a new McKinney Islamic Association facility. The vote followed hours of public comment involving debate over traffic, religious concerns, and hostility toward supporters. Located at Virginia Parkway and Crutcher Crossing, the new site will include a sanctuary, classroom building, and gymnasium to serve a growing congregation.



The McKinney City Council late Tuesday night unanimously approved plans for a new mosque, ending years of community debate over the development.

McKinney approves new mosque

The 7-0 vote passed around 11:30 p.m. following hours of public comment from dozens of residents who lined up to speak both for and against the project submitted by the McKinney Islamic Association.

Opponents raised concerns over potential traffic congestion in the surrounding neighborhood and expressed apprehension regarding Sharia law. Supporters argued that opposition was rooted in fear and anti-Muslim sentiment, pointing out that the association has been an established part of the community for nearly 30 years.

What they're saying:

"Sharia is about practice, not enforcement. Our mosque will be a place of peace, and we respectfully ask your approval tonight," one speaker told council members during the public comment period.

Another resident voiced concerns over the location's suitability. "It simply does not make sense to place a large institutional center of that ideology in the middle of a residence that already struggles with traffic, especially when the community is built around churches and Christian households," the speaker said.

Following the meeting, a former mayor of McKinney posted on social media condemning some of the hostility directed at the organization, emphasizing that members of the mosque are integral to the local community. His comments came after he was booed during the public session.

What's next:

The new facility will be constructed at the corner of Virginia Parkway and Crutcher Crossing, roughly three miles from the association's current site. Leadership noted the expansion is necessary to accommodate a growing congregation that has outgrown its present building.

The approved plans for the new campus include a sanctuary, a classroom facility, and a gymnasium.