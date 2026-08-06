Dallas officer fires shot during felony traffic stop of carjacking suspect

The Brief A Dallas police officer discharged a firearm during a felony traffic stop following an armed robbery and carjacking in South Dallas. Officers tracked the stolen vehicle from the Cedar Crest area of Dallas to Far North Dallas, where the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries reported. Police continue to investigate the initial carjacking and the officer-involved shooting, with further details expected as the case develops.



An officer fired a weapon during a felony traffic stop Thursday morning following a carjacking in South Dallas, though no injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Police-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery in progress on the 3500 block of Sunnyvale Street, in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, where an armed suspect stole a vehicle, according to Dallas Police.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle northbound for nearly 15 miles before executing a felony traffic stop in the 5800 block of Williamstown Road in Far North Dallas.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, one officer discharged a firearm at the scene. Police confirmed that neither the suspect nor any officers were struck or injured.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the shooting and the initial robbery remains ongoing, and additional details are expected to be released as the case develops.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the suspect involved.