4 Dallas police officers and 911 call center employees fired

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The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux fired two police officers and two communications division employees following Monday disciplinary hearings. Terminations stemmed from rule violations, a DUI arrest, and unapproved/excessive absences. DPD has not released specific circumstances surrounding each termination or the arrested officer’s mugshots.



Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux terminated four employees on Monday following disciplinary hearings.

Dallas Police Employees Fired

What we know:

At the end of the hearings, two Dallas police officers and two employees from the Dallas Police Department’s communications division were fired.

Sr. Cpl. Sarah Lenhart was fired for violating department personnel rules of conduct. She was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division and had been with the department for 20 years.

Officer Nakisha Cardwell was fired after being arrested in Mesquite for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She was hired in 2018 and worked in the South-Central Patrol Division.

Sanjuana Gonzalez, who worked in the communications division as a police dispatch analyst, was fired for being absent without a leave from duty assignment.

And Karen Guiterrez, who also worked in the communications division as a 911 call analyst, was fired for unapproved leave without pay due to excessive absences.

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What we don't know:

DPD did not release the circumstances surrounding each termination or pictures of the officers.

Dallas Officer Suspended

Dig deeper:

Another Dallas police officer, Sgt. Daylon Grandberry, was suspended for 15 days following Monday’s disciplinary hearings.

While the department would not comment on the reason for his suspension, the Dallas Police Women’s Association shared a post on social media accusing him of invading a female subordinate officer’s privacy.