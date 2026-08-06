Fort Worth police seek public’s help to identify deceased man found near railroad tracks

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The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking help identifying an African American male discovered July 6 in the 2000 block of East Lancaster Avenue. Investigators issued renderings of distinctive tattoos, including chest artwork, the name "Stella" on his inner forearm, and a letter "K" on his upper arm. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4429, referencing case number 26-0055305.



Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead last month near railroad tracks in East Fort Worth.

Unidentified body found near tracks

What we know:

Officers found the body of an African American male on July 6 in the 2000 block of East Lancaster Avenue. Due to the condition of the body, authorities have been unable to make a positive identification.

Investigators released artist renderings highlighting several distinctive tattoos on the man's chest and arms in hopes someone might recognize them. The markings include extensive chest tattooing, the name "Stella" script-printed on his inner forearm, and a prominent capital letter "K" on his upper arm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4429 and reference case number 26-0055305.