Drake adds second Dallas date to tour

Due to the crazy demand for tickets Drake is adding a second Dallas date to his ‘Its All a Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage.

Now in addition to the Saturday, June 24 show the hip hop star will perform on Sunday, June 25.

Both shows are at the American Airlines Center.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Houston is also getting a second date with performances on June 21 and June 22.

Other cities getting additional shows include Miami, Detroit, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Brooklyn and Inglewood.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 17 at noon.

Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Thu Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sun Jun 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Thu Jun 29 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena