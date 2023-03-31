New details released in case of Dallas ISD teacher shot and killed by DeSoto police

DeSoto police released videos and more information in the shooting death of a Dallas ISD teacher.

Police said Michael Nunez was a burglary suspect.

A person who lives on Polk Street in DeSoto told police someone entered their home holding an unknown object.

Officers said they saw Nunez outside the home, and that he was "armed," but did not say what he was holding.

According to police, Nunez advanced toward an officer and the officer opened fire, killing Nunez.

Nunez was a teacher at Molina High School.