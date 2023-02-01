Roads across North Texas remain in rough shape thanks to winter weather. And some will probably get worse Wednesday with more wintry precipitation in the forecast.

Counties in the northern and western parts of the FOX 4 viewing area are under an Ice Storm Warning through Thursday morning. That now includes Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties.

Areas to the west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are also affected including Cooke, Jack, Wise, Palo Pinto, Parker, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Comanche, Hamilton and Bosque counties.

"Yesterday was kind of the sleet day. Today is kind of the ice day. It’s not going to be for everybody but there’s gonna be ice," said FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews.

For Wednesday, patchy sleet and freezing rain are possible through about 10 a.m. After 10 a.m., the precipitation will become more widespread until the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

"While there’s less precipitation this morning, it’s still very icy. It will be about 29 at noon. When we get into the afternoon, the high could be 31 or 32 in Dallas but maybe 29 or 30 in Fort Worth. It makes a big difference on the roads. Roads tend to be more wet at 31 or 32 but the ice buildup can still be significant on trees and power lines," Evan said.

Tarrant County Driving Conditions

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray was trying to drive around Tarrant County to report on driving conditions Wednesday morning, but she and her photographer got stuck.

She said they initially tried to go up one hill and started sliding backward. Her photographer, who has experience driving on the ice and snow, managed to get the van free. But then when they decided to park and set up their camera at a gas station they got stuck again.

"It's solid ice. You might be able to tell. And we attempted to go up this incline, and we just couldn't make it up, started sliding backward again," she said. "These side streets, these neighborhood roads are really tricky and really slick. It could be dangerous, especially on an incline."

First responders in Fort Worth responded to hundreds of accidents Tuesday. And with more ice on the way, there are concerns about tree limbs or power lines falling down.

Fort Worth police said they have responded to 225 crashes since Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, they saw fewer accidents but that’s because many people were able to stay home. There were more stalled or stuck vehicles and big rigs on the roads.

On Tuesday evening, a ramp near downtown Fort Worth turned into a bottleneck. Time after time, drivers could not make it up the include, blocking other vehicles.

Some drivers said they needed to fill up with gas or run a last-minute errand before hunkering down ahead of the next round of freezing rain.

"Travel is not advised. If you can, please stay at home," said Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Emergency Operations Center.

Tarrant County emergency response leaders said Wednesday is an even bigger concern for them. They’re worried the ice will impact infrastructure, power lines, and tree limbs through Thursday morning.

Oncor said its crews are staged across their coverage area to respond quickly if ice causes power outages.

Denton County Driving Conditions

FOX 4’s Hanna Battah went out to Denton County Wednesday morning to report on road conditions and parked outside the Buc-ees. She saw some harsh conditions.

"You see a road surface that looks white, and you think maybe the snow there is going to have some traction and then you get to the reality of it. It’s just solid ice at this point. This type of stuff, especially here where we’re standing in Denton, has been here now for more than a day so it’s really had some time to pack in and harden or solidify, making driving that much more difficult," she said.

The bridges and overpasses were bad, but the side streets were a little worse because they are untreated.

The good news was that she did see more snowplows and sanding trucks out putting sand on the roads.

"So that’s been a promising sign that the conditions might improve. That’s what we’re hopeful for. Although, as Evan talks about this next set of freezing rain we’re going to be experiencing, it’s areas especially west of the metroplex or in the suburbs like Denton that have seen their fair share of pileups that we’re really concerned about," Hanna said.

There weren't many people at Buc-ees. Those who were there said they were either traveling through North Texas to get to other states or were forced to leave home to go to work.

"I've had anxiety the whole way, but he's pulled us through. He says it's no big deal, so I trust him," said Blair Bishop, who was traveling to Oklahoma.

"Obviously it was dry the last few days and now it's icy. Some spots it's icy. Some spots it's just wet," Robert added.

They’re trying to use as much caution as possible.

Live Weather Radar

Live Traffic Conditions

