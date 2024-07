article

Dallas police arrested a suspect for shooting and killing a man late Sunday night.

Officers found 44-year-old Keeman Bowens around 9 p.m. on a sidewalk near Bruton and St. Augustine Roads in Pleasant Grove.

Investigators think he had been in a fight with 25-year-old Iyanna Wells before he was shot.

Wells was arrested and charged with murder.

Several guns were found at the scene.