First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday.

They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday.

Dallas

The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.

That number dropped significantly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, likely because people were able to stay home from work or school.

Firefighters responded to only 37 accidents after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Fort Worth

MedStar, which operates in Fort Worth, said it has responded to 168 crashes including 21 rollover crashes since the winter storm began.

Only 17 of those crashes happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, meaning more people are choosing to stay off the roads.

MedStar’s crews have also treated 14 people suffering from hypothermia. Seven of those people are now hospitalized in serious condition.

Also, 15 people have been treated for injuries after slipping on the ice.

Denton

In Denton, there were 92 crashes between midnight and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Thankfully, none of them involved serious injuries.

Arlington

The city of Arlington said its officers responded to 27 major crashes and 4 minor accidents on Tuesday. Most of them happened before 8 a.m.

For context, the city defines major accidents as when someone is injured, or a vehicle is no longer drivable.

There were no fatal crashes in Arlington on Tuesday but there was one fatality in the city on Monday.

A 45-year-old male driver died after losing control of his SUV on Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.

His car slit into a guardrail, went airborne, and rolled down an embankment. Arlington police believe he was driving too fast and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Frisco

Police in Frisco responded to 11 minor accidents and 1 major crash on Tuesday. It’s not clear how many of those accidents involved injuries.