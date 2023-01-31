The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.

So, for Tuesday, your best bet is to stay home if you can.

"This is one of those situations where if you are sitting home and you’re watching, just hang there. It’s going to probably get progressively worse as the day goes on," said Meteorologist Evan Andrews.

Even though all it did was drizzle in most areas overnight, the temperatures have been stuck in the 20s throughout North Texas. That drizzle has likely already turned into ice on untreated roads.

And another round of storms with sleet and freezing rain is expected to develop Tuesday morning during the rush hour. It will last until about 2 p.m.

In the afternoon, the precipitation becomes lighter and turns into more freezing rain. Patchy freezing rain and drizzle are expected to continue overnight into Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the temperatures could finally rise above freezing. At that point, things will start to get a little bit better.

On Thursday morning, the precipitation continues but it will be above freezing by that point.

By Friday, the sunshine returns and the weekend looks nice.