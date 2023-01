article

A DPS trooper is in a Dallas hospital in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle.

It happened Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. along I-45 at around mile marker 220 in Navarro County.

DPS says Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a different crash when another vehicle hit him.

At last check, he was in serious condition.

No word about what happened to the driver who hit him.