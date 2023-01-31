Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

1:11PM
Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night.

Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash.

Witnesses told police a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to lose control as it was crossing the Green Oaks Boulevard overpass.

The car then slid into a guardrail, went airborne and rolled down an embankment.

The 45-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Arlington police say they believe the driver was traveling at unsafe speeds and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares how black ice forms and what you should and should not do if you are behind the wheel.

Arlington police are asking drivers to stay home, if possible. If not, they are asking drivers to move slowly and leave plenty of space between vehicles.