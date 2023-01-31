The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night.

Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash.

Icy Roads: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

Witnesses told police a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to lose control as it was crossing the Green Oaks Boulevard overpass.

The car then slid into a guardrail, went airborne and rolled down an embankment.

The 45-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Arlington police say they believe the driver was traveling at unsafe speeds and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Arlington police are asking drivers to stay home, if possible. If not, they are asking drivers to move slowly and leave plenty of space between vehicles.