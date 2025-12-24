Suspect arrested for Fort Worth murder in mid-December

article

The Brief Fort Worth police arrested 30-year-old Kareem Hardin on Tuesday for the Dec. 12 capital murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Homan. Homan was shot in the chest at a Wildwood Circle apartment complex after two men tried to enter his vehicle following a passenger drop-off. While police describe the shooting as an isolated incident, the motive is currently unknown.



Police have arrested a suspect for a murder that happened earlier this month outside an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

What's new:

Officers arrested 30-year-old Kareem Hardin on Tuesday on an outstanding capital murder warrant.

The backstory:

The murder happened on the afternoon of Dec. 12 at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle.

Detectives learned that a man and a woman had given another woman a ride to the complex.

After she got out of the vehicle and they were preparing to leave, two unidentified men approached the car and tried to enter it.

One suspect pulled out a gun and shot the male driver in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Lawrence Homan.

What we don't know:

So far, police have only said that the shooting was an isolated incident.

They haven’t released a motive in the case and haven’t said whether the victim was targeted.

There’s no word yet on a second suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com.