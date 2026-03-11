Elderly woman, adult son found dead in Fairview home

article

Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly woman and her adult son inside their home in Fairview, which is in Collin County.

What we know:

Officers went to a home in the 1300 block of Shinnecock Court in Fairview on Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. An employer had called them out of concern for a resident of the home.

The officers forced their way inside the house and found a 59-year-old male and his 83-year-old mother dead.

Dig deeper:

Police said they were called to the same home last week, also for a welfare check.

The officers interviewed the two individuals and determined they were not in any immediate danger.

They left after being assured that the two individuals would seek counseling services through their church if necessary.

What we don't know:

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. It’s also not clear how they died.

Fairview police would only say that they are still investigating.