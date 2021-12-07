Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Denton voters to decide on decriminalizing marijuana
The city of Denton will let voters decide whether they want to decriminalize marijuana in the city. If the measure passes in November, police officers won't ticket people for having small amounts of marijuana in certain cases. Also, police won't be able to search someone just because they smell marijuana.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner pushes for legalization of medical marijuana
In an editorial, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller voiced support for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, saying he will urge the state legislature to make it a top priority in the upcoming session.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
New Jersey will begin recreational marijuana sales soon. Here’s where it’s legal in the U.S.
The newest industry in the Garden State has an estimated 800,000 potential recreational customers, and roughly 800,000 more potential marijuana “tourists."
New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.
Medical marijuana does not help with anxiety, depression, doubles risk of addiction, study says
A recent study found that medical marijuana failed to quell symptoms of anxiety and depression and instead doubled down on risks for developing addictive symptoms and cannabis use disorders.
Marijuana smokers may be more impaired while driving than they think, study suggests
Participants in the study who were not given a placebo felt ready to drive an hour and a half after smoking marijuana, however, simulator data found reduced driving performance such as being unable to stay in their lane.
Louisiana Senate candidate smokes marijuana blunt in campaign ad
Democratic Senate Gary Chambers is calling for federal legalization
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled ahead of National Brownie Day
The brownie is made with flour, butter, eggs, sugar and 20,000 mg of THC.
Judge: Delta-8 products can temporarily be sold in Texas stores
The state is expected to appeal the judge’s ruling. Some businesses already have Delta-8 back on their shelves. Others never stopped selling it.
$10M cash, 500K marijuana plants seized in Bay Area's largest-ever bust
Alameda County Sheriff's Office detectives say they've recovered upwards of $10 million in cash, 100,000 marijuana plants, and 6 tons of processed marijuana valued at $40 million in the largest-ever marijuana bust in the history of the Bay Area.
Dallas PD: 42 pounds of marijuana found at Love Field
Dallas police say the drugs were found in two suitcases traveling from San Jose, California, to New Orleans.
More than 2,500 pounds of marijuana seized at US-Canada border in Detroit
Customs and Border Patrol agents in Detroit found 2,583 pounds of marijuana in a semi-truck at the U.S. and Canada border.
Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use
Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use.
Texas bill could expand state's medical marijuana program
Families across Texas are hoping to get a bill moving forward that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program.
Study: THC in marijuana could help avert fatal COVID-19 complications
Researchers at the University of South Carolina believe THC, the most potent chemical found in marijuana, could help avert some fatal complications seen in COVID-19 patients.
Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to greater risk of autism in children, study says
The study found that women who used cannabis while pregnant were 1.5 times more likely to have a child with autism.
350 lbs of marijuana seized from septic truck in Fayette County
A consent to search the vehicle lead an officer to open the lid of the cleaning truck where he found 350 lbs of marijuana.