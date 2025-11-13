Texas veterans plan to lobby against federal hemp THC ban

The Brief A last-minute addition to the federal spending bill will ban all THC-hemp products nationwide in one year. The VFW of Texas says many veterans rely on these products for pain, sleep, and anxiety relief and plans to fight the ban in Washington. Critics call the move overly broad, while supporters say it closes a loophole from the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed intoxicating hemp sales.



Now that the government funding bill has passed, federal operations have resumed. However, a last-minute addition that aims to ban hemp-derived THC products now has many Texans concerned.

Texans oppose hemp ban

The Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, or VFW, has been vocal about saying THC hemp is needed by many veterans.

The ban does not take effect for a year, so the VFW and other groups plan to use that time to push back in hopes of stopping it.

THC derived from hemp is easy to find at smoke shops throughout North Texas. Millions of Americans use these products.

North Texas is home to a multitude of hemp and CBD stores that sell the products Congress apparently wants to ban. In all, the industry commands billions in revenue per year and employs thousands of workers across the country.

Mitch Fuller, national and state legislative chairman for Texas’ VFW, spent this past summer speaking against a potential statewide ban in Texas before Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the ban, choosing instead to strictly regulate THC hemp. Fuller says many veterans need these products.

'Let’s use a scalpel approach'

What they're saying:

"You know, of course safety is important. Of course not having children having access to this is important. But let’s not use a chainsaw approach to this. Let’s use a scalpel approach to it and regulate it," Fuller said.

Fuller says the VFW will be on the front lines in Washington D.C. fighting to squash this ban.

Adam Miller manages 20 After 4, one of many hemp shops in Arlington.

"Before you form a full opinion and stand against one thing or the other, definitely do your research," said Miller.

Miller believes THC hemp is safer than alcohol, many pharmaceutical options and tobacco. He believes thc hemp users will find a way to get products, but believes doing so through a regulated store is the best way.

"We’ll have manufacturing labels, we have test sheets, we have all of this stuff that we’re required to have that proves it’s a safe product," Miller said.

Dan Patrick celebrates

The other side:

Opponents of THC hemp believe businesses have been exploiting a loophole from the 2018 Farm Bill which allowed the hemp industry to take off.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritized the failed statewide ban earlier this year. On Wednesday night, he posted a celebratory message to X, reading, "consumable, highly intoxicating hemp-derived THC is essentially banned in America."

What's next:

Numerous other organizations say they plan to lobby against this decision.