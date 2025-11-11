THC ban in spending bill sparks backlash from Texas business owners

The Brief A new federal spending bill that could end the government shutdown also includes language banning nearly all hemp-derived THC products nationwide. The measure would close a loophole that allowed the legal sale of THC hemp in Texas and other states, drawing pushback from business owners and some lawmakers. The House will vote on the bill next; if passed and signed, the THC ban would take effect one year later.



Nearly all THC products would be banned in Texas, and many other states, if a new rule buried in the federal spending bill passes the house tomorrow.

The funding bill would reopen the government after the shutdown, but it also closes a loophole that triggered the widespread growth of the THC industry.

Shop fears THC ban

Local perspective:

Chris Fagen owns Bee Hippy in Garland. A shop selling all sorts of items, including THC hemp, a product which has federal lawmakers talking.

"Why do they not want the American public to have access to this. Why?" asked Fagen. "Why would that be used as leverage to go open the government?"

How the THC Ban Ended Up in the Spending Bill

On Monday evening, U.S. senators passed a spending bill moving one-step closer to ending the government shutdown, but language unexpectedly added to the bill would criminalize hemp-derived THC products across the country.

"I’m not sure why we want to use that as fodder to open up the federal government again, but it does not make any sense in my mind’s eye," said Fagen.

Chris Fagen

Texas’ Own THC Debate

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Texas lawmakers debated a statewide THC hemp ban, but instead of banning it, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order to strongly regulate products and stores.

Banning THC has split some republicans. On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reheated his favor of a ban, posting to X: "I believe this ban will save a generation from getting hooked on dangerous drugs."

Senators Split on the Issue

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, whose amendment to drop the THC ban from the spending bill failed, spoke about the bill banning hemp even with amounts of THC so low that people do not feel a "high."

"The numbers put forward in this bill will eliminate 100 percent of the hemp products in our country. That amounts to an effective ban because the limit is so low that the products intended to manage pain or anxiety will lose their effect," said Paul.

What's next:

The U.S. House of Representatives will now debate the bill and language. President Trump would need to sign a final version. In Texas, veterans’ groups regularly spoke in support of THC hemp products.

"And we provide a 30 percent off discount for all veterans," said Fagen.

Fagan is a veteran, who says people frequent his store not to get high, but to heal.

"And so, we have a large population that is looking for natural remedies that aren’t pharmaceutical-based," he said. "It’s going to funnel a giant black market which is going to hurt a lot of people."

What they're saying:

Senator Ted Cruz opposed adding THC hemp to the bill. He believes it’s a matter best left to the states. The ban would take effect one year after the bill is passed into law.