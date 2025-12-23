5 Dallas Cowboys players selected for the Pro Bowl

article

The Brief Five Cowboys stars were named to the 2026 Pro Bowl, led by Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Smith, Quinnen Williams, and first-timer George Pickens.

Dallas is the only team with five or more selections already eliminated from playoff contention, highlighting a frustrating gap between individual talent and team success.

The reinvented Pro Bowl Games will be in San Francisco on Feb. 3, 2026, featuring flag football.

Three days after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys learned they will have five Pro Bowl selections for the 2025 season.

2026 Pro Bowlers

What we know:

Five Cowboys were announced as Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday morning.

They include quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver George Pickens, guard Tyler Smith, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

This is the fourth Pro Bowl for both Prescott and Williams. It’s also the third straight for Aubrey and Smith. Pickens was selected for the first time.

The alternate selections include CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Jake Ferguson, and Javontae Williams.

By the numbers:

While having five players in the Pro Bowl is an honor for the Cowboys, it’s probably more frustrating than exciting.

This season, there are eight teams with at least five Pro Bowlers. Dallas is the only one of the eight that has already been eliminated from making the playoffs.

Over the past two seasons, only the Ravens, Lions, and Eagles have had more Pro Bowlers than the Cowboys.

A total of 12 teams have had at least six selections between 2024 and 2025. Dallas is the only one of those 12 franchises that failed to make the playoffs in either season.

Pro Bowl Reinvented

What's new:

The Pro Bowl underwent a big change in 2023. It’s no longer a tackle football game but a series of events culminating with a flag football game.

The voting also now consists of three parts – fans, coaches, and players.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on the Tuesday before the Super Bowl at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, rather than in a football stadium.