THC Ban: Texas Ag Commissioner supports regulations over federal ban
DALLAS - In reopening the federal government, lawmakers passed a bill banning THC products across the country.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he supports regulations over a ban and believes the federal government will ultimately make some changes before the new law goes into effect.
Federal THC Ban
What we know:
The funding package passed by Congress included language banning the sale of hemp-derived products with more than .4 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana. That amount is considered a very low microdose.
The federal change will not be implemented for a year. But if it stays as is, it could result in many of Texas’s 8,000 vape and smoke shops closing.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who supports a total ban, applauded the move, claiming "highly-intoxicating THC" will essentially be banned in America.
What they're saying:
Miller said he supports a ban on synthetic products and more regulations for THC products.
"What happened on the federal level is much better because it’s uniform from state to state. It’s a level playing field now. It outlaws the synthetics, and that was a problem. When we implemented our hemp growing rules, those synthetics didn’t exist," he said.
Still, Miller doesn’t believe an all-out ban is the solution. He supports more regulations.
"Well, I don’t want an all-out ban because I want those veterans with PTSD to be able to get treated and get their, you know, their medical condition, it helps. I mean, we’ve got the research now that it helps a lot of ailments," he said.
Miller believes Congress will make some changes before the ban goes into effect.
