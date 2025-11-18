THC Ban: Texas Ag Commissioner supports regulations over federal ban

The Brief A bill passed by Congress to fund the federal government includes a nationwide ban on hemp-derived THC products. The ban, which affects products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC, goes into effect in one year if it remains unchanged. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is opposed to an all-out ban, advocating instead for regulations and predicting Congress will make changes.



In reopening the federal government, lawmakers passed a bill banning THC products across the country.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he supports regulations over a ban and believes the federal government will ultimately make some changes before the new law goes into effect.

Federal THC Ban

What we know:

The funding package passed by Congress included language banning the sale of hemp-derived products with more than .4 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana. That amount is considered a very low microdose.

The federal change will not be implemented for a year. But if it stays as is, it could result in many of Texas’s 8,000 vape and smoke shops closing.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who supports a total ban, applauded the move, claiming "highly-intoxicating THC" will essentially be banned in America.

What they're saying:

Miller said he supports a ban on synthetic products and more regulations for THC products.

"What happened on the federal level is much better because it’s uniform from state to state. It’s a level playing field now. It outlaws the synthetics, and that was a problem. When we implemented our hemp growing rules, those synthetics didn’t exist," he said.

Still, Miller doesn’t believe an all-out ban is the solution. He supports more regulations.

"Well, I don’t want an all-out ban because I want those veterans with PTSD to be able to get treated and get their, you know, their medical condition, it helps. I mean, we’ve got the research now that it helps a lot of ailments," he said.

Miller believes Congress will make some changes before the ban goes into effect.