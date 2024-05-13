Kemp ISD teacher arrested for injury to a child

article

A teacher in the Kemp Independent School District is facing charges for allegedly injuring a student.

Kemp ISD said it learned about a concerning incident involving Kemp Primary School teacher Melissa McDaniels on May 1.

The district didn’t elaborate on what happened but said McDaniels resigned the next day before administrators had the chance to fire her.

"Kemp ISD Administration understands that employee matters can raise concerns, especially within our community. We want to assure parents, students, and staff that we are taking all appropriate measures to address this matter," Kemp ISD said in a statement.

Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies arrested McDaniels this past Wednesday and charged her with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.

Her bond was set at $10,000.