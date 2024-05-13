Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde discusses district's successes and challenges

As the school year ends, some large districts are facing budget cuts and consolidation.

The head of the largest district in North Texas, Dallas ISD, says DISD is in a good place overall, but more work needs to be done.

"I'm most concerned about safety, and I would certainly be remiss if I didn't say that," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde

A shooting on the campus of Wilmer-Hutchins High School brought to light lapses in security that Dr. Elizalde says must be reckoned with.

"I don't have all the answers, but not having all the answers does not mean I'm not held accountable or responsible, and we're going to continue to do better and to put more resources, from people to programs, to ensure we are proactive in dealing with some of the challenges that our children have," she said.

A challenge for districts is always retaining teachers. Elizalde says Dallas ISD has done that, typically hiring 1,000 to 1,100 teachers for the new school year. They anticipate only needing to hire 600 to 700 for the next school year.

"That's a big win for kids because we have a lot of consistency, and we have a lot of individuals who understand the children and the communities that they serve," said Elizalde.

Like other urban districts, enrollment is down, but the superintendent is excited that preschool enrollment is up.

"This year we absolutely met our 3-year-old enrollment, our 4-year-old pre-K enrollment, and we are actually expanding both our 3 and 4-year-old programs," Elizalde said.

A big positive for the district has been resource centers with social services for certain neighborhoods.

"I know it's overused, Shaun, but I'm going to use it anyway: game changers. They are creating more trust and engagement and involvement with our communities," Elizalde proclaimed.

The superintendent believes Gov. Abbott will have the votes to pass his school voucher priority in the next legislature, a battle that has held up funding for public schools overall.

Elizalde wants it to happen in an equitable way.

"We can help in the process of 'what ifs' and we can be actually part of the solution, and I do think it's time for us not to just be against something, but this superintendent wants to be in tandem with the state and work together to do what I absolutely think everyone does want and that is to provide our students the excellence and equity in education that each of them deserve."