Texas Rangers fans pack Globe Life Field for first home playoff game at new stadium

Playoff baseball is back in Arlington after a 7-year drought for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers host the Orioles on Tuesday night with a 2-0 lead in the Best of 5 series.

Tuesday night's game will be the first Rangers playoff game since 2016 and the first ever at Globe Life Field.

The retractable roof on the stadium will closed on Tuesday night, despite the nice weather.

The Rangers haven't played a game with the roof open since May 21.

The closed roof could help make the pumped up Rangers crowd even louder.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has not named the starter for Game 4, if it is needed, because he hopes the series will end tonight.

Shortstop Corey Seager says the Rangers are ready for first pitch.

"I think we're all really excited in this clubhouse. Knowing where we've been, knowing what we've accomplished this year it excites everybody. We know our fans are excited, ownership is excited, the front office is excited, the coaches, everybody is really excited about this moment. We don't take it lightly," Seager said before the game.

Texas was great at home during the regular season with a 50-31 record.

Texas did drop 2 of 3 against the Orioles in Arlington during the regular season.

Rangers Fans Show Up In Force

The gates opened at 4:30 p.m., but fans were out early tailgating and buying merchandise for the big game.

There will be a lot of red on display in the stands on Tuesday night.

Every Rangers fan in attendance will get a red rally towel.

"We’ve been waiting for this since the tickets became available. We’ve marked this on the calendar and have been super pumped all day," said Rangers fan Robert Grant.

Fans made their way to Arlington to stock up before the first playoff game in 7 years.

"I’m getting a shirt, I got a couple of shirts for my kids and a ball for my baby. She’s one, and he is getting a cap," said Susie Alvarez.

Old fans and new looked to celebrate the team's success.

"He saw an Evan Carter jersey, so he had to have a Carter jersey for sure, and a post season pennant to put in his room with all the other collectibles," Grant said about his son.

In the parking lot, FOX 4 caught up with Rangers fan Karen King. The 83-year-old says she watches every game on TV, but needed to experience this one in person.

"It is just the electricity in the air. I love it. I love to come to the ballgame. I've watched every game. I'm a big fan," said King.

King's two daughters took her to the game on Tuesday.

The Rangers expect more than 38,000 fans to attend Tuesday night's playoff game.

How to Watch Rangers-Orioles

Game 3 of the ALDS will be on FOX 4.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

You can also stream the game on the FOX Sports app. A TV provider is required to watch the games on the app.