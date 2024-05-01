Expand / Collapse search

Magnitude 3.0 and 3.2 earthquakes reported near Mansfield

Published  May 1, 2024 1:34pm CDT
Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Texas - Two earthquakes rattled people in Tarrant and Johnson counties on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the two quakes happened at 1:03 p.m. and 1:09 p.m.

Both originated near Lillian, which is about 5 miles south-southwest of Mansfield.

The first had a magnitude of 3.0 and the aftershock was a little larger at 3.2.

