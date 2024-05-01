Magnitude 3.0 and 3.2 earthquakes reported near Mansfield

Two earthquakes rattled people in Tarrant and Johnson counties on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the two quakes happened at 1:03 p.m. and 1:09 p.m.

Both originated near Lillian, which is about 5 miles south-southwest of Mansfield.

The first had a magnitude of 3.0 and the aftershock was a little larger at 3.2.

