112 dogs brought to Dallas Animal Services on Saturday

Dallas Animal Services is looking for animal fosters after a huge intake weekend.

112 dogs were taken in by Dallas Animal Services on Saturday alone.

DAS says they are now at 143% capacity, with 428 dogs sharing 300 kennels.

"We just cannot catch a break - every time we start to catch our breath and think our capacity is going down, here comes a huge intake weekend to set us back again," the group said in a post on social media.

Dallas Animal Services says they need volunteers and fosters, especially for dogs 40 pounds and heavier or orphaned kittens.