Teen cashier stabbed 'several times' during Fort Worth grocery store robbery

There is a large police presence at a Kroger store in west Fort Worth after an attempted robbery ended in a stabbing.

Officers are currently at the store on Camp Bowie W Boulevard, near HWY 820.

Shortly after noon, a male came into the store and tried to rob one of the cashiers, according to police.

FWPD says the cashier, who is a female, was stabbed "several times in the abdomen."

MedStar says the teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody.

Police say the teenager is currently stable.

More updates are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.