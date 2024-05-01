6 Texas cities named among 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US'

Multiple Texas cities have been named among the best places to live in the United States in a new ranking.

The website Liveability recently released its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024, listing six Texas cities among the best.

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.

The Texas cities on the list are:

Sugar Land, with a LivScore of 846

Frisco , with a LivScore of 842

Round Rock, with a LivScore of 807

Lubbock, with a LivScore of 735

Abilene, with a LivScore of 701

Tyler, with a LivScore of 691

The highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875.

