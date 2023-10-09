Texas Rangers look forward to playing in front of energized home fans on Tuesday

The Texas Rangers host their firs-ever playoff game at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday.

They hold a 2-0 series lead over Baltimore and have a chance to sweep the O's and advance to the ALCS.

The Rangers have won four straight postseason games, a two game sweep in Tampa and now a 2-0 lead in the Best of 5 against Baltimore.

It's been 2 weeks since the Rangers have been in Arlington and the Rangers are happy to be here now.

The Rangers and Orioles went through a light workout on Monday.

This Texas team lost the division on the final day of the regular season, but rallied to upset Tampa on the road and has now handled this Baltimore team.

The Orioles entered the postseason with the American League's best record.

Globe Life Field has hosted postseason games before, but that was during the COVID bubble three years ago.

Now, the home team gets to experience home field advantage and while manager Bruce Bochy won a World Series across the street, when he was the manager of the Giants, he's looking forward to the Texas crowd getting revved up in Arlington on Tuesday night.

"I think it is big. I think the players feed off it, no question about it," said Bochy. "Part of [the fan's] enthusiasm, that's adrenaline we run on too."

Bochy says he believes it will lift the team that has been through some tough times.

"It's been a tough grind. These guys have been through a lot, so it certainly does a lot to pick them up," said Bochy.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter has only been playing in front of big league crowds for a month.

He says he's ready to get a taste of the intensity that comes with playing playoff baseball in front of your own fans.

"It's going to be really fun. I'm excited to see the fans come out and support postseason baseball in Texas. It's going to be really fun, and I know it is going to be a great crowd," said Carter.

"I hope DFW brings all the fans here and I hope we pack the house and bring great energy," said rookie reliever Cody Bradford.

The big question entering Tuesday: will the roof be opened or closed?

The Globe Life Roof has been closed all summer, but it is forecast to be 75 degrees at first pitch on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball will make the decision, but the players say it doesn't matter.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Rangers while the Orioles are yet to name their Game 3 starter.

