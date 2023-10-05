Texas Rangers Playoff Schedule: Where and when you can watch the ALDS

The Texas Rangers have advanced to the American League Division Series to take on the Baltimore Orioles.

On Thursday, the MLB released where and when you can watch the Rangers in the playoff series.

The ALDS is a best of 5 series, meaning the first team to win three games advances.

The first two games will be at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

If the series goes to a fifth and final game

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles ALDS Playoff Schedule

Game 1 -Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

First Pitch: 12:03 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 2 - Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8,

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

First Pitch: 3:07 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 3 -Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

Game 4 (If Necessary): Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

First Pitch: TBD

Network: TBD

Game 5 (If Necessary): Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

First Pitch: TBD

Network: TBD

No matter what network the games are on you can stream them on the free FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.