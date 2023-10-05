Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers Playoff Schedule: Where and when you can watch the ALDS

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Rangers fans celebrate first series win since 2011

Texas Rangers fans packed Texas Live! on Wednesday to watch the team sweep the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texas Rangers have advanced to the American League Division Series to take on the Baltimore Orioles.

On Thursday, the MLB released where and when you can watch the Rangers in the playoff series.

The ALDS is a best of 5 series, meaning the first team to win three games advances.

The first two games will be at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

If the series goes to a fifth and final game 

Featured

Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay Rays in Wild Card Series
article

Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay Rays in Wild Card Series

The Texas Rangers have beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, marking the team’s first playoff series win since 2011.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles ALDS Playoff Schedule

Game 1 -Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
  • Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
  • First Pitch: 12:03 p.m. 
  • Network: FS1

Game 2 - Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles 

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 8, 
  • Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
  • First Pitch: 3:07 p.m. 
  • Network: FS1

Game 3 -Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
  • Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
  • First Pitch: 7:03 p.m. 
  • Network: FOX 4

Game 4 (If Necessary): Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
  • Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
  • First Pitch: TBD
  • Network: TBD

Game 5 (If Necessary): Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
  • First Pitch: TBD
  • Network: TBD

No matter what network the games are on you can stream them on the free FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.