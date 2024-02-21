Jimmy Johnson on renewed relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I'm on his advisory board now'

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson may have a new, informal role with his old team.

Ever since Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have acted like he never left.

The pair won back-to-back Super Bowls together in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

Then, as we all know, the break-up was bad and so was their relationship for many years.

That appears not to be the case anymore.

Johnson joined the Joe Rose Show on WQAM 560 AM in Miami and broke a little news.

"Since the Ring of Honor, I'm on his advisory board now. We're talking on the phone. I talked to him about an hour after his Green Bay loss, and he was talking about what all he needed to do," said Johnson.

Johnson said he talked with Jerry about head coach Mike McCarthy, then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I'm back in the fold now with the Cowboys," Johnson said.