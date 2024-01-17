Mike McCarthy will be back as Cowboys' head coach next season: reports

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be back as the team's coach in 2024, according to reports.

Reports are saying that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will stick with McCarthy next season.

McCarthy has a year remaining on his contract, and just finished his first season as Prescott's play-caller, but his job came under fire after the team's wild card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy has had three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons with the Cowboys, but Dallas is the first team to not reach a conference title game in such a three-season stretch.

It's unclear if there will be changes to the coaching staff or roster ahead of next season.