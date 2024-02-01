Washington Commanders to hire Dan Quinn as new head coach, report says

The Washington Commanders are hiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator to be the team's new head coach, according to new reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Quinn's move within the division.

Quinn was a hot name for teams searching for a head coach after building the stout Cowboys defense.

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been top-seven in the NFL in points allowed for all three seasons under Quinn.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to fans prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Quinn has interviewed for other head coaching positions after each of the last two seasons, but both times he opted to stay in Dallas.

Before taking the defensive coordinator job in Dallas, Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, going 43-42.

Who will replace Quinn in Dallas is a source of speculation.

Former head coaches Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel were not hired for any open positions, but could be unlikely to take a coordinator job.

Cowboys' defense backs coach Al Harris and defensive line coach Aden Durde could also be candidates for a promotion, if they don't take roles on Quinn's staff in Washington.