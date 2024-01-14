Jerry Jones to fans after playoff loss: 'You deserve us not to have this ending'

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones spoke to reporters moments after another early exit from the playoffs.

The 48-32 final score didn't do justice to the thorough beating the Cowboys received on behalf of the Green Bay Packers.

"I say this to our fans, how much you deserve us to not have this ending," Jones said.

Jones said he thought the team was in a position to advance to the Super Bowl.

"This is one of my most surprises [sic] since I've been in sport period," Jones said. "To that degree, I know how disappointed everyone is."

Jones says ultimately he knows the buck stops with him.

"I know where the responsibility starts and ends, and I've got that real clear. But that's not the point, the point is, I'm disappointed," he said.

Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy

Jones said he would not talk about the coaching situation after the game, but did make a few comments.

"Whether you lose or win, you have fluctuations in your staff and in your roster," Jones said. "We certainly have a background in what you do after you lose a playoff game. We've got too much experience in that."

The Cowboys owner was asked if his statements to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about McCarthy's job status may have been a distraction for the coach.

"No, no not at all," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner was asked how much playoff success vs. regular season success would factor into any future decisions.

"I give a lot to today. I'll give a lot to everything we've done. I'll weigh it a lot of ways," Jones said.

Coaches like Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick could be available if the Cowboys were looking to make a coaching change, but Dallas may have to act quickly.

Jones was asked if he learned anything from taking time to fire previous head coach Jason Garrett.

"Whatever I was doing back in those years didn't work, so we'll look at it from that perspective," Jones said.

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott Contract

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick 6, during the loss.

Prescott will be entering the final year of his contract in 2024, meaning it is time to think about if the quarterback deserves an extension.

Jones was asked if Sunday's game means anything for the prospects of the team working on a deal.

"I really haven't thought about this at all. I won't comment on it because I haven't thought about it," Jones began. "My complete thought for the last few weeks have totally been about anticipating and planning on advancing."

"I'm going back to the complete bottom of my thought process," Jones said.

Jerry Jones on 13 Straight Playoff Appearances without NFC Championship Appearance

The Cowboys have gone a record 13 playoff appearances without making the NFC title game.

Jones talked about the disappointment of falling short again.

"You have to advance to get to a Super Bowl," Jones said.

When asked where Jones would rank this loss, he said he didn't think he could do so.

"This seems like the most painful (playoff loss) because we all had such great expectation," Jones said. "And we had hopes for this team and thought that we were aligned and in great shape. This is beyond my comprehension."