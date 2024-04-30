Prosper man arrested on child porn charges

A 48-year-old Collin County man is facing charges related to child porn.

Prosper police said Miles Todd Perez was arrested Monday following a rigorous investigation.

Miles Perez (Prosper PD)

Detectives reportedly got a tip about him and then found hundreds of pornographic images and videos depicting minors on his electronic devices.

"This significant operation is part of Prosper PD’s ongoing collaboration with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, highlighting its commitment to combatting cyber-enabled crimes," the Prosper Police Department said.

Featured article

Perez is now charged with possession of child pornography.

Anyone with additional information about him or other crimes against children should call Prosper PD.