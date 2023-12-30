Jimmy Johnson inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor
ARLINGTON, Texas - Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has been inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
The ceremony was held at halftime of Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Johnson led the team to two Super Bowls in the 90s, before a feud between Johnson and owner Jerry Jones abruptly ended the budding dynasty.
He has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Johnson is the 24th person to be enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
The last one was DeMarcus Ware, who was inducted earlier this season.