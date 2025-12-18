Duncanville prepared for another state championship showdown against North Shore

The Brief Duncanville High School faces North Shore High School for the state title this Saturday, their sixth championship meeting in seven seasons. Head Coach Reginald Samples, the winningest Black coach in UIL history, leads a revamped roster seeking the school’s fourth title. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium, with the Panthers looking to maintain their dominant championship streak.



The Duncanville Panthers are gearing up for their state championship showdown on Saturday at AT&T Stadium with a very familiar opponent.

Duncanville vs. North Shore

What we know:

Duncanville is no stranger to the championship match.

The 12-1 Panthers are hoping to take home the school’s fourth 6A Division 1 title.

This is also the sixth time in seven years that Duncanville and North Shore have played each other for the championship.

But the look of this year’s team is different, with many new players in the starting lineup.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Reginald Samples said playing North Shore, a team in the Galena Park Independent School District in the Houston area, never gets old.

"Not ever. Not for a state championship. I love it," he said.

Coach Samples said he expects a tough game, but he believes his players are ready.

They also know they’ve got lots of support from the people back in Duncanville.

"We have a great support system from our fans to our families, our communities, and friends. We have a great support system. So, we know we have our community behind us, and they have our back just like we’re gonna have theirs in this game," said Ayson Theus, a wide receiver on the team.

Dig deeper:

Samples has a lot to be proud of. He is now the all-time winningest Black football coach in UIL history and ranks sixth in the state for the most career wins.

What's next:

Duncanville and North Shore play at 3 p.m. on Saturday.