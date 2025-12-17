Allen Americans hockey team owner arrested on felony gun charge

The Brief Allen Americans owner and former NFL player Myles Jack was arrested on a felony gun charge. Police say Jack fired shots inside his Frisco home before escaping out a second-story window. He was hospitalized for injuries; the team has not commented and details of the welfare check remain unknown.



An incident with police has landed the co-owner of the Allen Americans hockey team in jail this week.

The former NFL player is now charged with deadly conduct — discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Myles Jack arrested

Myles Jack

What we know:

It was early Tuesday morning when the Frisco Police Department was called for a welfare check at a home off Haft River Road, inside the Hills of Kingswood, a gated community.

When police got there, they heard gunshots inside the home. Officers established a perimeter around the house and people were evacuated from nearby homes.

Eventually, police say Jack broke a second-story window and climbed out, falling to the outside ground level. No one else was found inside the home.

Jack was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the second-story fall. Police have not revealed the circumstances leading to the welfare check.

Records show Jack is booked into the Denton County Jail. A mugshot has not been posted.

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to the Allen Americans and were told Jack’s mother, who co-owns the team, will be providing a statement. FOX 4 made contact with her over the phone, but she has yet to send that statement.

Who is Myles Jack?

Dig deeper:

Myles Jack is co-owner of the Allen Americans, an NHL affiliate in the East Coast Hockey League.

Before owning the hockey team, Jack played college football at UCLA, and was later drafted into the NFL by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent eight seasons in the NFL. He became majority owner of the Allen Americans in 2023.