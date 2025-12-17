Gordon High School wins state title after tornado destroys football field

The Brief Gordon High School secured its third straight 1A Six-Man Division 1 state title with a dominant 69-22 victory at AT&T Stadium. The win follows a devastating EF-1 tornado in May that destroyed the school’s athletic facilities and dozens of local homes. The community recently debuted a new football stadium, rallying together to rebuild just in time for the team’s championship run.



A North Texas high school football team is celebrating a state championship despite a tornado destroying the school’s football field.

State Champions

What's new:

Gordon High School defeated Rankin High School at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday for a Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 state title.

The Longhorns dominated, with a final score of 69-22.

It’s the team’s third straight state title.

Gordon Tornado

Gordon High School storm damage

The backstory:

In May of this year, an EF-1 tornado tore through the town of Gordon, which is located about an hour west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County.

Dozens of homes were destroyed. The high school was also badly damaged. The twister took out all of the athletic facilities, including the football field.

But the community came together to rebuild. And about a month ago, the football team played its first home game at the district’s newly built football facility.

The district went all out for that final game of the regular season, celebrating both homecoming and senior night.

The Road to Victory

What we know:

Gordon has continued to show its strength and determination, defeating Union Hill in the state semifinals.

What they're saying:

On the bus Wednesday morning, Coach Mike Reed told FOX 4 he was hoping for a positive outcome for his team because of how much adversity the players overcame and how hard the community worked to rebuild.

"I think it's molded us and brought us to an even tighter bond, of what family is already there. And I think as you go through the journey of life, it's really those hard times that really solidify you and make you stronger. So I'm pretty confident the team that is going to be rolling into AT&T Stadium is going to be one of the greatest teams to ever roll in there because of the story. It has molded us and solidified us together," he said.