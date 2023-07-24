Timberview HS shooting trial: Convicted school shooter testifies in punishment phase

The man convicted in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington begged the jury for leniency in the sentencing phase of his trial.

Timothy Simpkins took the witness stand Monday morning to testify in his own defense.

"I understand what I did was wrong, very, very wrong and I’m sorry. I truly am sorry," he cried. I just ask for another chance – probation, max probation."

Last week, the Tarrant County jury convicted Simpkins of three counts of attempted capital murder for the school shooting that injured three people.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence to show he has a history of violence.

In September of 2021, he met someone at an Arlington gas station and let them into his car. He was then robbed and pistol-whipped by that person.

The state played video in court last week that showed Simpkins shooting at the escaping car at least eight times.

Prosecutors also showed several text messages Simpkins sent to another person about that shooting.

Both sides rested after Simpkins’ testimony.

Prosecutors are pushing for a maximum life sentence, while lawyers for Simpkins are asking for a more lenient sentence.

